UFC Stars Back Trump in Appeal to Arab Americans in Michigan

A group of UFC stars gathered in Detroit last week to convince Arab Americans to vote for former president Donald Trump as the election comes down to its final two weeks.

Fighters Justin Gaethje, Beneil Dariush, and Henry Cejudo, who spoke for Trump at the event sponsored by the Conservative Middle Eastern political-action committee, told supporters that Trump is the best bet for Arab Americans because the former president will work toward actual peace in the Middle East, Fox News reported.

The Iran-born Dariush, for one, said that Donald Trump is a different sort of politician than those who have come before him.

“For me, peace abroad, it’s probably like second to my own family at home. I want peace for my family. I want prosperity for my family at home. But to forget about those people?” he said.

“I saw the things he did in the Middle East, where he stopped ISIS, where he stopped bombing just random people like [former President Barack] Obama was doing,” Dariush added, according to the New York Post.

“He made me realize something about the government — not just over there, there’s extremists, there’s extremists on our side, too. And they love war. War is profitable to them,” Dariush said.

“I think Donald Trump brought four years of peace,” the Egypt-born Ali Abdelaziz added. “Now you see the whole world has war: in Gaza, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, now Iran. The whole world is going crazy because I don’t think the people respect the leadership of the United States right now.”

“I don’t care if you’re Jewish, you’re Muslim, you’re Christian — people are dying,” Ali Abdelaziz said. “Now, do you really miss President Trump? Because in four years he created the Abraham Accords. Maybe it was not perfect, people, but nobody died.”

“I do get punched in the head for a living, so I have written some words,” joked UFC lightweight fighter Gaethje.

Michigan is one of the key battleground states in this election, and while Trump has been closing the gap, the state is still barely in the Harris column in some polls while Trump has taken the lead in others.

