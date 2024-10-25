‘Has to Stop’: WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Says Trump Assassination Attempts Forced Him to Speak Out

WWE legend Hulk Hogan is explaining his appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention this year, saying that the assassination attempts on Trump forced him to get involved.

Speaking to the PBD Podcast on Wednesday, Hogan said that the attempt on Trump’s life in Pennsylvania in July was a catalyst for him, Fox News reported.

“When they tried to kill Trump, someone that I knew personally, it affected me worse,” Hogan said. “I sat up off the couch, and I said, ‘That’s it, this has to stop.’ I don’t want to split my audience as a businessman, but now I don’t care. This is much more important than business. This is a spiritual revolution now.”

He continued saying, “This guy is coming out trying to help people. He wants to help millions of people. He wants to help America. Have God in our country, in our homes, in our schools, and I said, ‘I can’t handle it.’”

He said that he decided to try to get involved, and that is what drove him to join the convention.

“I remember the reason I did it was because there’s no place in this world for stuff like this. I was acting like a man,” Hogan explained.

Republican National Convention

“I was at home going, ‘Well, if China invades or if this happens, they’ll come to my door, and I got guns …’ I was talking like a man, but I wasn’t being one. I didn’t stand up like I should’ve. That Republican convention was my first time to actually stand up and be a man. Not just talk like one, but actually be one. I felt so strong about it – that’s why I did it,” he told the podcast host.

“And then they tried to shoot him again a couple weeks later. This has to stop,” he exclaimed. “There’s no place for anything like this in our society. It was the reason I did it, and I didn’t care what people thought at this point. I just knew it was wrong, and this is about what’s right and what’s wrong, and I could tell the difference. I know that much. It’s got a lot to do with common sense, and that is wrong.”

The WWE star also said he is praying for the U.S. to get back on track.

“Where we can all be safe and financially lead a good life where we don’t have to grovel and choose between medicine or not feeling ourselves so we can feed our kids. It shouldn’t be that way,” Hogan said.

