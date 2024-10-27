Jemele Hill Blasts Ex-NASCAR Racer Danica Patrick and White Women for Supporting Trump

Columnist for The Atlantic Jemele Hill is attacking former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick and white women for supporting Donald Trump.

Early this month, Patrick confirmed that she is voting for Donald Trump despite having never voted before. Her announcement came a few weeks after she rebuked the stream of attackers who have taken her to task for her support for the former president.

Patrick had jumped to her X account on Thursday to reiterate her support for Trump, noting that since she early voted for the former president, she now “earned that right” to speak about the 2024 election.

The social media post apparently set off the former ESPN talker turned Atlantic screedist.

Hill turned to her own X account to blast Patrick.

“Considering what they said about you as a woman driver and what Trump stands for against women, this is unhinged behavior,” Hill wrote snidely, adding, “But good luck tho!”

Hill also took aim at white women, writing, “Also, this is why a lot of people do not trust white women in this election.”

Despite Hill’s accusations, women in general are siding heavily with Kamala Harris. Women back Harris by a 20-point margin, according to Fox News.

In the swing state of Wisconsin, for instance, Harris is leading Trump by 18 points, Fox News added.

