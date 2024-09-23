Former Racer Danica Patrick: ‘I Love America. Let’s Make It Great Again’

Former NASCAR and Indy racer Danica Patrick is defiant in the face of left-wing attacks for her support of Donald Trump, and she has jumped to social media to make it clear.

Patrick certainly appears to be sick and tired of liberals attacking her for loving America if her recent posts on X are any indication.

On Sunday, the former racer posted a message on a video of her address to a crowd she was encouraging to vote for Trump. Despite the attacks on her video, Patrick proudly struck back, writing, “I love America. Let’s make it great again.”

In the video posted by Real America’s Voice, Patrick can be heard telling a crowd of Trump supporters that she “will not be judged for wanting America to be great again.”

Patrick went on to describe what happened to her when left-wing social media users discovered that she had attended a Turning Point USA event late last year.

“My story starts in December of last year,” Patrick told the crowd. “I was going to the event in Phoenix called AmFest — has anyone heard of that, did anyone go? Charlie Kirk does an incredible job with Turning Point. Great human being. Great American.”

“And the line-up of speakers was just so stellar, and I thought, ‘this looks fun. I’m local.’ So, I said to my dad, ‘Hey, dad, you want to go,’ because he’s been into politics since forever. And he said, ‘You know what. You should bring your sister,'” Patrick continued from the stage.

“So, my sister flew out. We had a great time. I posted a bunch of pictures. And I’m not going to lie; red is my favorite color. I don’t wear it because I’m Republican I wear it because it is my favorite color it just works well,” she continued. “So the photos definitely had a color theme. And I posted the photos, and I said, ‘I love America; let’s make America great again.”

“People didn’t like that,” she explained. “People looked at me like I was some radical, right-wing, MAGA. Right? Like MAGA’s got this awful connotation with so many people,” she added. “And you know what? All it did was light a fire. I was like, I will not be judged for living in America, being an American, being a proud American, saying I love America, and wanting to make America great again. I won’t be judged for it. In fact, instead of quieting down, I’m going to get louder.”

