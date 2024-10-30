Mavericks Principal Owners Donate $100 Million to Republicans Despite Mark Cuban Claiming Trump Has ‘Fascist Tendencies’

Miriam Adelson, the principal owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, has put down $100 million on Donald Trump to win the 2024 presidential election. This is despite the caterwauling of minority owner and extreme left-wing advocate Mark Cuban, who has been all-in for Kamala Harris.

Cuban has jumped in front of every microphone he can find to push for the election of Kamala Harris. Still, the team for which he used to be the majority owner and is now a minority owner is apparently working to the contrary, according to Front Office Sports.

Adelson has been a top Republican donor since inheriting her husband’s fortune. Casino magnate Sheldon Adelson was also a big GOP backer but passed away in 2021. Since then, his wife has kept the GOP faith and remained a top donor.

Miriam Adelson, a doctor who specializes in substance addiction, bought out Mark Cuban’s majority ownership of the Mavericks in 2023. However, Cuban still owns a bit more than one-fourth of the team.

The two, though, could not be more different politically. Cuban, who recently said Trump “absolutely” has “fascist tendencies,” is a staunch left-winger. However, he also claims he has not donated to the Harris campaign despite being a loud mouthpiece for her.

It appears Cuban is unwilling to let political differences stand in the way of making a buck, or several billion of them.

While Adelson is by far the biggest political donor for the GOP in the NBA, several other owners have also contributed hefty cash to politics.

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta donated $420,000 to several PACs working for Trump’s second term. However, he also gave $13,200 to Harris PACs.

Minnesota Lynx and Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor donated to the GOP, but it wasn’t to Trump. Taylor, who was himself a GOP state senator from Minnesota, donated $2,000 to Nikki Haley before she dropped out of the primary race.

Meanwhile, Sixers Co-Owner David Blitzer also signed on with Haley, making a personal donation of the maximum of $3,300. But since Haley failed, he turned to Harris, giving $31,600 to a Harris PAC.

Meanwhile, Indiana Pacers and Fever owner Herb Simon donated $100,000 to pro-Harris PACs.

Even excluding Adelson, NBA owners have given a bit more to Trump ($424,650) than Harris ($274,800).

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston