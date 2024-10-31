Looting, Vandalism in Downtown L.A. After Dodgers Win World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers fans celebrated their team’s win over the New York Yankees in the World Series on Wednesday night — but there was also looting and vandalism in L.A. amid the happiness, leading police to make several arrests.

Amid cheers and fireworks, there were also burglaries, and an L.A. Metro bus was set on fire.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

In downtown, multiple businesses were burglarized or vandalized, though exact details were not available. Police said some in the crowd were “hostile” and threw objects at officers. Videos showed people stealing from a Nike Jordan store on Broadway and cars doing doughnuts at intersections to roars from bystanders.

Newsweek added:

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said they had received reports of “looting at several stores in the area of 8th and Broadway” and people were urged to stay out of the area. “If you are on the street, at or adjacent to that intersection, leave the area immediately and follow all officers orders,” the LAPD wrote on X, formerly Twitter. … In another post on X, the LAPD reported that “various projectiles,” including rocks and bottles, were being thrown at LAPD officers in the area of Olympic & Grand. The department was responding with extra resources to that area.

The Dodgers won 7-6 at Yankee Stadium after coming back from a 5-0 deficit with a five-run fifth inning.

