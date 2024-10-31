‘We Can’t Have 4 More Years of This’: Boxer and Youtuber Jake Paul Endorses Donald Trump for President

Boxer and YouTube star Jake Paul has made up his mind and, in a video posted to social media Thursday, has endorsed Donald Trump for president.

Paul posted a long, 18-minute video explaining why he chose Donald Trump but also urging viewers to do their own research and not just take the word of “pop stars” because “you like their songs” or even because he said so. Paul said voters need to look at the facts and choose based on logic, not feelings.

However, after his suggestions that voters think carefully about their vote, Paul insisted that the Democrats have proven that they cannot lead this country. And he is supporting Donald Trump.

Democrats have been in power for 12 of the last 16 years,” the boxer explained, adding, “So, if we aren’t happy with the current political state, economic state, environmental state, then who is to blame?”

He then noted that Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz “has even said this himself.” Paul then inserted a video clip of the Minn. Gov. saying, “We can’t afford four more years of this.”

“We can’t have four more years of this,” Paul insisted. “Even Tim says it needs to be changed, and he’s right.

“We need to change from Kamala Harris to the Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Here is Paul’s full, 18-minute post on X:

