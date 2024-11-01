‘The Choice Is Clear to Me’: LeBron James Endorses Kamala Harris for President

NBA superstar LeBron James has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for the presidency in a statement attached to a civil-rights-themed video posted on social media.

The video casts President Trump as a spreader of “hate.”

“What are we even talking about here??” wrote James in a social media post. “When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!”

The video features clips of Trump taken out of context and set against the backdrop of scenes from the civil rights era and more recent times of racial unrest, casting the former president as an enemy of voting rights, the civil rights movement in general, and black people in particular.

The video and James’ endorsement come at a time when Harris and the Democrats are seeing notable drops in support among black people and Latinos.

James’ endorsement should come as no surprise. The future Hall of Famer has used his platform online and on television to advocate for every leftist policy on the Democrat platform. He has also endorsed former President Barack Obama in 2008, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, and President Joe Biden in 2020.

The animosity between Trump and James is no secret either.

In 2018, Trump blasted James for doing an interview with then-CNN anchor Don Lemon.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” Trump wrote on social media. “He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

In addition, in 2022, Trump invited James to join his women’s basketball team. James did not respond to the invitation.