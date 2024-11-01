‘You Should be Ashamed’: Fans Blast LeBron for ‘Stitched Together’ Endorsement of Kamala Harris

In news that shocked no one, NBA superstar LeBron James posted an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris’s bid for the presidency on social media Thursday night, claiming that for him, the “choice” in this year’s presidential race, is “clear.”

However, while James’ decision to endorse a radical liberal like Harris comes as no shock or surprise, how he did it has drawn sharp criticism, even from some of his allies.

On Thursday night, James posted a statement and video endorsing Harris.

“What are we even talking about here??” wrote James in the social media post. “When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!”

As Breitbart Sports reported earlier, “The video features clips of Trump taken out of context and set against the backdrop of scenes from the civil rights era and more recent times of racial unrest, casting the former president as an enemy of voting rights, the civil rights movement in general, and black people in particular.”

In sum, the video is a propaganda piece seeking to show former President Trump as a purveyor of hatred.

While the animosity between Trump and James is no secret, even some of the NBA superstar’s supporters took exception to his use of a highly edited, out-of-context, and utterly dishonest propaganda video in his endorsement of Harris.

“From your biggest fan, clipping together a bunch of unrelated sound bites to these racially charged videos is sad propaganda and embarrassing work,” one commenter opined. “You should be ashamed. There is so much real content you could’ve posted to get your message across, you didn’t need to fabricate this narrative. I’m embarrassed my goat posted this.”

“King, these were all taken out of context,” said another.

“Those clips in the beginning are literally stitched together. If you cannot see that, you are blind,” another commenter said.

Others weighed in as well.

James has also endorsed former President Barack Obama in 2008, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, and President Joe Biden in 2020. His endorsement of Harris was always assumed, though it’s unknown why he decided to use such an obvious propaganda video as part of his endorsement,

It did not turn out well.