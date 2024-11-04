AOC Blasts Green Party over Comments on Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blasted the Green Party on Saturday over the issue of transgender athletes in women’s sports.

The leftist trans-rights defender criticized Green Party Vice Presidential Nominee Butch Ware after comments of his were shared in a video online, the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

“Like I said. This ticket is predatory and people deserve better,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in her social media post in which she shared the video of Ware.

In the clip, Ware said, “I don’t think that biological males should play in female sports. I think it gives an unfair competitive advantage”:

Ware responded to the clip in a post on Saturday. He wrote in part:

I am neither a Pro-life “abortion banner” nor a transphobe. I believe firmly in the sacred dignity of every single human being. It saddens me to have to announce this, because I have NEVER – in public or in private – taken a position against a woman’s right to choose, or against the rights of the lgbtq and trans communities to live the lives they choose. Yesterday I was made aware of the hurt caused by the proliferation of two shorts clip of my recent comments on a political interview program. These comments were taken out of context and used to paint me as holding views I fundamentally reject. Let me be clear: the values I stand for and the principles I uphold are rooted in full inclusion, respect, and justice for all communities, especially our LGBTQAI2S+ family, who have long been at the forefront of the Green movement for equality.

Per the Mail report, the Green Party has been accused of drawing votes away from Democrats with Election Day on Tuesday.

In July, a group of female athletes and sports advocates urged the United Nations (U.N.) to protect fairness in women’s sports and ban men living as women from competing in them, per Breitbart News.

During his rally in Salem, Virginia, on Saturday, former President Donald Trump invited members of the Roanoke College women’s swim team who pushed back against leftists after a transgender athlete tried to join their team on the stage to speak to crowd, Breitbart News reported.

The team’s captain, Lily Mullens, said, “As female athletes especially, we know that men have an inherent advantage over women in sports, and due to current policies, though, men are competing against women of all ages in all sports.”

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have advocated for and pushed for this anti-woman, sex-based discrimination to continue all over this country. And point-blank, it’s unfair,” she added.

“So, I would like to thank you, President Trump, for standing with women and promising to protect the rights of all of us. We are so lucky to have a leader like Donald Trump — with common sense — who knows what a strong woman is and will fight for generations of girls to come,” the young athlete stated.