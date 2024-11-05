Chiefs’ James Winchester Dons MAGA Hat After Monday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester joined the growing list of pro athletes who backed Donald Trump on the day the nation chooses its next president.

Winchester was seen in a social media post after Monday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with one of Donald Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” caps.

Winchester is not the only member of the Chiefs to jump aboard the Trump Train.

In October, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker officially endorsed Trump while speaking to Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Butker also released a pro-Trump ad just ahead of Election Day urging voters to “protect your faith” and vote for Trump.

Several others in and around the Chiefs organization have also endorsed Trump.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, slammed detractors after she showed support for Trump.

Also, just as America prepared to engage in their civic duties on Election Day, Mahomes’ mother endorsed the former president.

