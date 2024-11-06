49ers Star Nick Bosa Not Concerned About Getting Fined for MAGA Hat Display: ‘It Was Well Worth It’

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa seems wholly unconcerned over whether the NFL will fine him for wearing a Donald Trump MAGA campaign hat during a TV interview after a game last month.

Bosa crashed an on-field TV interview after the 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys when he sneaked up behind quarterback Brock Purdy and pointed to his “Make America Great Again” cap as NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark interviewed several team members.

The league later reported that it intended to wait until after the 2024 election to decide whether to punish Bosa for the live TV stunt.

While the league put off its decision to fine Bosa, officials said there would be no suspension for the player’s act.

On Wednesday, Bosa was asked if he regretted his TV prank. But he was far from apologetic.

When a reporter asked about the hat joke and the fine that might result, Bosa replied, “I don’t know. I haven’t got one yet, but if it comes, it comes.”

He also admitted that he understood that he might be fined for the TV prank.

“Yeah, it was well worth it,” he said, adding, “I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change. So, clearly, the nation spoke, and we got what we got,” he said of the election results.

Finally, he was asked if he watched the election returns, and he said he did.

“It was fun. A good time straight up,” he said.

