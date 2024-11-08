Tulane Women’s Basketball Coach Wears Kamala Harris Shirt to First Game After Election, Loses Game

Tulane women’s basketball coach Ashley Langford apparently slept through Tuesday’s election since she appeared on the sidelines Thursday wearing a Kamala Harris campaign shirt.

Langford’s fashion choice went viral for obvious reasons.

Tulane’s season opener against Nicholls State went about as well for Langford as Tuesday’s election. Langford’s women lost to Nicholls State 65-63. Still, the game was at least a close finish, maybe as close as the losers in the world of political polling incorrectly thought Tuesday’s election would be.

The loss was also probably discouraging for the coach who played for the very team she is now leading.

Langford, 37, has a better record in basketball than politics, though. During her first stint as a head coach at Stoney Brook, the Pennsylvania native went 69-24 over her three seasons there. Though her team was banned from the America East tournament due to an impending conference change, she finished the season with a 23-6 record. She finished her second season in the CAA 18–13, losing to Northeastern in the conference quarterfinals. She battled back in her third season, ending the regular season 25–3 and 16–2 in conference.

However, despite Stony Brook’s hopes of keeping her with their Seawolves, Tulane stole her away, and she ended up as the head coach for her alma mater this season.

