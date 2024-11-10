WATCH: 49ers Nick Bosa Appears to Perform ‘Trump Dance’ Sack Celebration

Nick Bosa appears to have found yet another way to express his support for Donald Trump on the field Sunday, this time by performing what appeared to be a Trump dance after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Of course, Bosa ended up having to pay a $11,000 fine for interrupting a TV interview of teammate Brock Purdy after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 27.

Now, Bosa is at it again after he sacked Mayfield on fourth-and-23 for the Buccaneers, leading to a punt. After the sack, it appeared that Bosa emulated Donald Trump’s little campaign even dance.

Of course, Bosa was unapologetic for wearing his “Make America Great Again” hat when he interrupted his teammates’ Oct. 27 interview.

Later, when asked if he had yet learned what the league intended to do to punish him over the stunt, Bosa seemed unconcerned and said it was “well worth it” to show his support for Trump no matter what they do.

The election occurred only slightly over a week later, and Bosa’s candidate won in a massive comeback. And it wasn’t until after Trump won a second term in the White House that the cowardly NFL finally made its decision on what to do over the Oct. 27 incident.

Ultimately, the league fined Bosa $11,255 for wearing the MAGA hat during the interview. The league claimed that Bosa violated Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 of the NFL rulebook states that “throughout the period on game-day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office.”

Regardless, Bosa is not worried about small fines. In his eight games this season, he has 4.5 sacks, interceptions, and 28 tackles for the 49ers.

