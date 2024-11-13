Anthony Richardson to Start for Colts After Joe Flacco Struggles

The Colts gave Anthony Richardson two weeks off from his starting quarterback duties to allow him to reflect, analyze, and better understand what it takes to be a starter in the NFL.

Now, ready or not, he’s getting thrust back into his starting role.

Two weeks and two ugly losses after the former Florida QB was told he’d be taking a temporary backseat to the ageless Flacco, Colts coach Shane Steichen announced on Thursday that Richardson would make his return Sunday against the Jets.

“He’s going to start this week,” Steichen said of Richardson. “He’s going to start the rest of the season.”

While much was made of Richardson’s struggles in his first six starts (league-worst completion percentage of 44.4%, league-worst QBR of 57.2), Steichen remained insistent that the decision to bench Richardson has as much to do with things “behind the scenes” as they did with his play on the field.

“I’ve said, ‘The process, the process,’ for a long time,” Steichen stressed. “What I mean by that is the attention to detail in everything he does, from the classrooms to the walk-throughs, to practice, to the weight room. All those little things (had) to be at a high standard.”

Flacco did not fare well during his brief stint as a starter.

The former Super Bowl champ engineered only two touchdown-scoring drives in two games. He also accounted for six turnovers and took seven sacks in two losses against the Vikings and the Chiefs.

However, according to Steichen, the move to replace Flacco has more to do with Richardson’s progress than Flacco’s struggles.

“Over the last two weeks, he’s made strides in those areas,” Steichen said. “Big-time strides at becoming a pro’s pro. Is he a finished product? No, he’s not, and it’s my job to help him get there, along with the rest of the coaching staff, but he’s a hell of a talent. Like I’ve said, we’ve never lost faith, or belief, in him or his abilities, and he’s shown strides.”

Richardson himself also admits the benching may have benefitted him.

“It definitely opened my eyes,” Richardson said. “It allowed me to take a deeper dive, look into myself, and see what I’m made of. I’m thankful for these past two weeks, and I’m low-key glad it happened.”