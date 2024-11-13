Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out After His and Travis Kelce’s Homes Were Burglarized

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has spoken out after reports that his mansion was burglarized only hours before teammate Travis Kelce’s home was hit.

Both Chiefs players had their homes burglarized within hours of each other. The Super Bowl-winning QB’s home in Belton, Missouri, was hit by thieves late in the evening of October 6. Only a few hours later, the home of Travis Kelce was also hit in nearby Leawood, Kansas.

Now Mahomes is speaking to his frustrations over the break-ins, according to the Daily Mail.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating. It’s disappointing,” Mahomes said on Wednesday. “Obviously so, it’s something that you don’t want to have happen to really anybody. But obviously yourself.”

The investigation is ongoing, and so far, there is no information on what might have been stolen, how much damage was caused, or whether anyone was home at either residence.

Mahomes bought his property in 2020 and recently finished building a home there.

As for Kelce, he moved into his house in the last few years and paid $6 million for the property.

After winning two Super Bowls in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated through Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston