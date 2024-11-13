Kevin Stefanski Calls Jedrick Willis’ ‘Business Decision’ Not to Play a ‘Poor Choice of Words’

Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Willis did not endear himself to Browns fans when he claimed he made a “business decision” not to play in the team’s Week 7 divisional matchup against the Bengals before being benched.

Now, his head coach is coming to his defense.

In an interview with Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, Stefanski sought to clarify what his multi-million dollar tackle meant to say.

“It was a poor choice of words,” Stefanski said. “He did not [mean that]. I know what that phrase means. That’s not how he meant it.”

Willis was replaced by the 6’8, 374-pound Dawand Jones when the Browns played the Ravens, the week after Willis made his “business decision.” That replacement led many to speculate that the comment and decision not to play had led to the personnel change, but Stefanski said that was not the case.

Willis’ injury troubles date back to late last year when he underwent knee surgery in December. According to Willis, the rehab has been hampered by a recurrence of bruising and cartilage issues.

Still, Stefanski remains convinced the slow rehab is not a setback.

“I wouldn’t categorize it as a setback,” Stefanski said of Willis’ lingering knee issues. “It hasn’t recovered how quickly he would want it to, and there’s obviously times that you maybe tweak an injury or you feel it again and those type of things, but yeah, it’s been a tough rehab for him.”

Willis is expected to start at left tackle for the Browns this week against the Saints, Pro Football Talk reports.