Syracuse Coach Reveals He Doesn’t Shower After Losses: ‘Winners Get Washed’

The next time Syracuse football players see their coach at practice after a loss, they might want to keep their distance. Not just because he would be upset about the loss but also because he hasn’t showered.

On Monday, Fran Brown, head coach of the Syracuse Orange, informed reporters of a bizarre post-loss ritual in which he deprives himself of soap after his team loses. In his words, if he loses, “I don’t deserve soap.”

“Honestly, I got like a virtual,” Brown said. “Like, when we lose, I ain’t even get the shower until early this morning. I just be mad. I just brush my teeth. But it’s like I don’t deserve soap. I don’t deserve to do all that. I’m just focused on trying to get back and trying to make sure that our players mentally understand and know that I let them down, that they didn’t do it. You know, I just wake up all night — especially when you lose. You wake up like, ‘Damn, it really happened. You know, it really happened that way.’ So it’s just different pieces, and then I just move on. There’s a process that I follow every week, win, lose, or draw.”

“Only thing is like my wife — I can’t sleep in the bed if we lose because I ain’t gonna get in the shower for that day,” Brown continued. “I’m just mad, and I just sit there. I just brush my teeth. That’s what I have to do so y’all won’t say my breath stinks, but I’m just kinda locked in at certain things, certain ways. I think you gotta earn the right to do certain things. So, you know, winners get washed, you know what I’m saying? I’m a loser. I just kinda waited a little bit.”

Unfortunately for his players, the Orange lost to Boston College on Saturday. Things could get stinky again if Syracuse doesn’t win their upcoming game against California.