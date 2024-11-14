Dana White Concerned for Mike Tyson Before Showdown with Jake Paul: ‘I Hope He Comes Out Healthy’

Few people know better what to look for in a fight than UFC President Dana White. However, when it comes to Tyson’s upcoming bout against YouTuber Jake Paul on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, he just wants to see Tyson come out of it healthy.

Speaking to longtime sports radio and television host Jim Rome on the Jim Rome Show, White voiced concern over the 58-year-old Tyson facing off against an opponent 27 years younger than him.

“I will not say anything bad about this fight because I love Mike Tyson,” White said. “The only thing that I hope is that Mike comes out of this fight healthy.

“… I just hope he does. At 58 years old, I mean, I’m 55, and obviously, I’ve never been the level of athlete that Mike Tyson is, but 27 vs. 58? It’s hard to consistently work out at that age just for health purposes and not get hurt. To train for something like this? It’s just – I love Mike. I hope he makes a bunch of money on Friday, and I hope he comes out healthy.”

Tyson’s lifetime boxing record is 50-6, while Paul’s is 10-1. However, as White noted, Tyson’s “lifetime” encompasses a vastly greater time period than Paul’s. While it’s become fashionable for some to dismiss Paul as strictly an internet creation and someone who cherry-picks his fights (he definitely cherry-picks his fights), there’s no question he possesses serious boxing skills and knockout power to go along with them.

While Tyson terrorized the heavyweight division in the 80s and 90s with his terrifying knockout power, he has not fought in a serious professional bout since 2005, when he was TKO’d in the sixth round by Kevin McBride. Four years ago, he faced off against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in a fight where blows to the head were disallowed or strongly discouraged, and the result, a draw, was preordained.

Still, despite the very long odds against him, White understands why Tyson would take the fight against Paul.

“When you’ve accomplished what Mike Tyson has accomplished, and that type of money is offered to you, it’s hard to not,” White said. “It’s about Mike having money issues or anything like that. Mike does fine. Mike does well, but when you have that type of money waved in front of you – I’ve told this story, it’s been told a million times. When Mike was going to fight before, I said, ‘Mike, don’t do this.’ So, I put him on Shark Week. I get a deal done for him to do Shark Week. He’s like, ‘Oh, you care about me? I’ve been fighting since I was 12, but you want to throw me in the water with sharks? You’re an idiot.’ And I can’t disagree with him. He’s absolutely right.

“At the end of the day, it’s none of our business; it’s Mike Tyson’s business. He’s a grown man; he does what he wants to do, and I love him, and I just want the best for him.”