Social Media Raves over Jake Paul’s Patriotic Post-Fight Speech: ‘Yep, He’s MAGA’

Social media users raved over Jake Paul’s patriotic speech after winning his fight against boxing legend Mike Tyson on Friday night, Paul saying he felt “honored to be a part of America” and adding that “it feels like we’re back.”

“This night’s not about me, man. I want to give a thanks to all the real heroes,” Paul began, before naming, “the U.S. military, the doctors, the nurses in the ER, the cops, the firefighters, the farmers, the truck drivers, all the people that make this world go around.”

“Thank you, America,” Paul continued. “It’s the era of truth. It’s the era of good. There’s a shift in the world, and good is rising. The truth is rising. I’m just honored to be a part of America, and it feels like we’re back, baby.”

Paul made his remarks after defeating Tyson via unanimous decision on Friday night at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which resulted in a slew of viewers tuning in on Netflix, causing the streaming giant to continuously buffer and crash.

Social media users took to X to rave over Paul’s pro-USA post-fight speech, with many viewing his comments as not only patriotic, but a statement in favor of President-elect Donald Trump.

“He subtly gave Trump a nod,” one X user reacted.

“I have so much respect for Jake Paul after that,” another remarked. “Both men won the fight. America won also.”

“I really don’t want to like Jake Paul, but he showed a lot of class after the fight. Glad to hear it,” another wrote.

“What a great time to say that, with so many people watching,” another pointed out.

“Both of them voted for Trump,” another X user said of Paul and Tyson.

“He absolutely did,” another agreed, adding, “He’s a huge [Trump] supporter.”

“Yep, he’s MAGA,” another concurred.

“There was also someone in his corner wearing a Make America Healthy Again hat. Go MAGA and MAHA! I’m slowly starting to like this Jake guy,” another said, recalling one of Paul’s coaches who went viral on social media for wearing a “Make America Healthy Again” hat.

This came one day after Trump tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Another X user commented that Paul’s post-fight speech “was the greatest part of the entire event.”

“Pretty classy moves from him tonight,” another wrote.

Another X user said, “That’s a really nice statement,” and another simply stated, “Nice job by Jake.”

“Jake Paul made a great statement at the end,” someone remarked, adding, “We all know he voted for Trump – a nod toward a brighter future for America.”

“Jake Paul said Make America Great Again!” another exclaimed.

As Breitbart News reported, in July, Paul reacted to the first assassination attempt against Trump, saying he believes it was “divine intervention,” adding, “I believe that God stepped in and saved him.”

Paul elaborated:

It’s quite literally “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” and I think that’s also probably why God had this exact situation happen, because he saw the path that we were going down — and I think God really intervened, like, “We need this guy right now. Everyone needs to flip sides. We can’t have a close election. We need a landslide. We need this guy to come back in and Make America Great Again.”

“This situation completely made [Trump] invincible,” Paul added. “And I think it made the other side realize who he truly is as a person and how much of a badass American hero he is.”

Days before the 2024 election, Paul endorsed Trump for president, telling his fans, “Don’t judge people off of a character that the media has portrayed them to be.”

