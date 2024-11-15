Netflix Faces Fury from Fans as Buffering Causes Chaos Ahead of Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Fight Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Netflix received criticism as fans announced that they were dealing with buffering issues ahead of Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s fight. Fans took to social media to express their frustration that Netflix had not been “prepared to live stream” and told the streaming service to fix the buffering issue. “Nice job @netflix the circle of infinite buffering,” one person wrote in a post on X. “I’m sure it’ll just get better with more viewers, right?” “Anyone else experiencing buffering issues on this Netflix fight??” another person asked. “Netflix was not prepared to live stream,” another person wrote in a post. “Pixelated and buffering. I’m about to watch YouTube reruns of Tyson.”

“Yo @netflix fix the buffering y’all should’ve known the world was going to watch this fight,” another person wrote.

“Not going to be good for your stock,” another person wrote.

“If Netflix doesn’t fix this buffering issue, this will go down as one of the biggest fails in all of tv/streaming history,” another person wrote in a post on X.

While Netflix began streaming at 8:00 p.m. EST with other fights taking place, the fight between Paul and Tyson is not slated to occur until 11:00 p.m. EST, according to Fox4News.

The fight between Paul and Tyson will be the last fight of the evening, according to the outlet.