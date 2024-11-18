REPORT: CBS Edits Out Raiders Trump Dance on Social Media Posts

On Sunday, NFL players nationwide were seen performing the “Trump dance” to celebrate great plays on the field. Still, the CBS X account, NFL on CBS, opted to remove a video of the Raiders’ celebratory dancing from its social media posts, and fans were not pleased.

During the third quarter of the Las Vegas Raiders-Miami Dolphins game on Sunday, Brock Bowers performed his version of the Trump dance upon making a touchdown.

After scooting past Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, Bowers performed his little celebratory dance to the glee of his teammates.

WATCH:

Bowers makes his touchdown in the live video and performs his Trump dance. Then, the cameras shift to Raiders owner Mark Davis holding up his fists in celebration of the touchdown.

But when fans later saw the same segment on the NFL on CBS X account, the Trump dance was mysteriously absent, according to Outkick.

The video clip on the NFL on CBS X account goes from Bowers striding into the end zone for a touchdown right to Mark Davis and his upheld fists—no Trump dance.

WATCH:

Fans very quickly noticed the edit, and they were not happy:

