Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has become the latest NFL player to join the trend of performing a “Trump dance” to celebrate a great play.

In the third quarter of the Raiders’ game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Bowers caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew II with 1:21 left in the quarter. And after the run, Bowers performed Trump’s signature dance move.

WATCH:

During the play, Bowers successfully dodged Dolphins safety Jevon Holland’s attempt to bring him down and stepped into the end zone to help cut the Raiders’ deficit to the Dolphins.

In the end, it wasn’t enough to get the Raiders over the final line, as the Dolphins won the game 34-19.

Bowers is only the latest to indulge in a “Trump dance” after a play. Last week, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and several of his mates also performed the dance after Bosa sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

After the game, Trump praised Bosa for the act, writing on Truth Social that “NICK BOSA IS A GREAT PLAYER.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston