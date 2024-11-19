Caitlin Clark Named Featured Speaker at 2025 Women’s Sports Awards in Kansas City

The 2025 Women’s Sports Awards has announced that Caitlin Clark will be its feature speaker early next year.

Burns and McDonnell will present the event, which will be held on February 4 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. It is the area’s biggest annual fundraiser for National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Clark was thrilled to announce the appearance.

“Sports have played a pivotal role in my life, helping develop critical skills like teamwork, resiliency, and confidence that serve me on and off the court,” Clark said in a statement.

“WIN for KC are incredible champions for creating opportunity for girls and women through sports and I’m excited to join them to celebrate those that are making an impact,” Clark added.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on November 20.

Clark became one of the most watched rookies in WNBA history this season after becoming the first overall pick for the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft and being chosen Rookie of the Year. Clark became the first rookie since 2008 to be selected for the First Team All-WNBA and is one of only five rookies to receive the honor.

She was also a college star with the Iowa Hawkeyes, going on to three consecutive Big 10 championships and making history as the first college player to surpass 3,000 points, 750 rebounds, and 750 assists.

