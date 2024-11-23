WATCH: Shedeur Sanders Shoves Official in Game vs. Kansas

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Sheduer Sanders let his emotions get the better of him Saturday after he shoved an official following a missed call.

The incident occurred in the third quarter when Sanders shoved head official Kevin Mar in the back as he rose to protest what he believed was a missed roughing the passer penalty.

“There’s no question that he does,” said Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira. “I get why he’s upset; people are almost climbing over him after he was down. But, the officials can use their hands all they want to try and keep order. But you cannot come back as a player. You cannot come back and push an official.

“In the chaos, the officials don’t see it, but he’s lucky he wasn’t ejected from the game.”

Sanders vented his frustration following the game with what he perceived to be several missed roughing calls.

“I just don’t understand how that is legal… couple plays like that,” Sanders told reporters.

Sanders was 23 of 29 for 266 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough, as the Buffs lost to Kansas 37-21. The defeat drops Colorado to 8-3, making an already complicated Big 12 conference championship picture even more complicated.