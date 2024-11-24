British Women’s Golf Star Charley Hull Salutes Trump: ‘I Wish He Was Head of the UK’

Charley Hull of Britain, a rising LPGA golf star and the world’s 12th-ranked female golfer, has confessed she would rather President-elect Donald Trump was running her country instead of left-wing Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The golfer was recently seen busting out the Trump Dance during the final round of The Annika as she battled the world’s top female golfer, Nelly Korda.

On Thursday, Fox News reports Hull addressed the dance and her feelings about the president-elect, calling him “brilliant” and a “legend.”

“I love Trump. I think he’s brilliant,” Hull said at the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon. “I like how he just says things, he doesn’t care what people think, and he’s straight to the point.”

Hull went so far as to say that she would prefer it if Trump led her home country, the United Kingdom, instead of Starmer.

“I wish he was head of the U.K.,” she added. “I just like him as a person. He’s a little better than our Prime Minister.”

Starmer assumed office this past July after the country’s Labour Party won the majority in parliament.

The Labour Party’s victory ended 14 years of the Conservative Party’s rule and was won with the smallest share of the electoral vote of any majority government since record-keeping of the popular vote began in 1830.

Hull previously expressed interest in the Women’s Open Championship returning to Trump Turnberry in Scotland in the future.

“I thought it was a great golf course, great fun,” she said while preparing for the Scottish Open, via the Daily Telegraph. “I love being out there, and the views are brilliant.

“Like honestly, it’s one of the best golf courses in the world. It would be a shame to not be on there.”