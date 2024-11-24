WATCH: App State Fans Pelt James Madison Players with Snowballs Before Game

Nothing says football in November, like a snowball fight on the field. However, this particular snowball “fight” was very one-sided.

The James Madison Dukes expected a hot reception from the fans when they traveled to Boone, North Carolina, to face rival Appalachian State. Instead, they were served an icy reception in the form of snowballs as fans pelted them with wintry projectiles as they waited to take the field.

The pelting did not seem to faze the Dukes, as some even began jumping and using the good-natured assault as motivation.

Once the game started, however, James Madison was plenty fazed as the Mountaineers earned a convincing 34-20 victory.