Mountain West Conference Blasted for Naming Trans Player to Women’s Honorable Mentions List

The Mountain West Conference is taking criticism this week for naming transgender volleyball player Blaire Fleming to its annual honorable mention list ahead of its upcoming tournament.

Fleming is the controversial male student who identifies as a woman and is included on the women’s volleyball team by San Jose State University. He has been at the center of boycotts and accusations of planning to physically injure other players as well as creating an unsafe atmosphere for opponents and teammates alike.

One of Fleming’s own teammates, Brooke Slusser, is suing the school and the conference, alleging that Fleming plotted with opponents to harm her during a game physically.

Five college teams have forfeited games against SJSU to avoid playing against Fleming, who opponents say makes them feel unsafe on the court due to his more powerful male physical attributes.

After publishing the Honorable Mentions list, the Mountain West Conference, which is being sued for allowing Fleming to play, was criticized on social media.

Social media erupted with criticism of the conference for adding Fleming to the honorable list:

