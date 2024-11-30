WATCH: Massive Brawl Breaks Out in North Carolina-North Carolina State Game After Wolfpack Attempt to Plant Flag

A ferocious fight broke out at midfield between the University of North Carolina Tar Heels (UNC) and the North Carolina State Wolfpack (NC State) after the victorious and visiting Wolfpack attempted to plant their flag on UNC’s turf.

Wolfpack safety DK Kaufman took an NC State flag from a cheerleader with apparent hopes of planting it at midfield. However, UNC wide receiver JJ Jones ran to the N.C. State players snatched the flag and threw it into the seats.

After that, it was on.

Coaches and players from both teams raced over and immediately began fighting.

The scene mirrored chaotic events from earlier in the day when the visiting and underdog Michigan Wolverines planted their flag in the middle of the Block O at Ohio State after defeating the Buckeyes for the fourth time in a row.

Several police officers had to intervene, and many players were pepper sprayed during the melee.

NC State defeated UNC 35-30. It was also the final game of head coach Mack Brown at UNC.