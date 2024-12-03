VIDEO: Charles Barkley Floats Run for President with Mark Cuban as VP

TNT sports broadcaster and former NBA star Charles Barkley thinks he would be a shoo-in if he ran for president, and he also believes his vice presidential running mate should be far-left billionaire Mark Cuban.

Barkley floated his idea during an appearance on the recent The Steam Room podcast he co-hosts with Ernie Johnson. He also discussed the presidential campaign idea during his discussion with former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Brobible reported.

The former Shark Tank star enthusiastically proposed the idea and insisted, “Yes, absolutely. We would win running away. No question about it.”

“We’d win. We’d definitely win,” Barkley replied.

Barkley endorsed Kamala Harris’ disastrous bid for the White House, and Cuban faced mountains of criticism for his blind support of both Joe Biden and then Kamala Harris during the 2024 campaign cycle.

Cuban took a lot of heat during the last days of the campaign for claiming in a post an X that “strong and intelligent women” didn’t support Donald Trump.

The billionaire tried several times to defend himself after being hit with a massive backlash for saying female Trump supporters are weak and stupid. But he ended up apologizing for the slight.

Cuban, reportedly worth $5.7 billion, was so embarrassed by his support of Harris that after she lost, he systematically deleted his posts on X in support of her campaign.

Back in 2019, Cuban had briefly floated the idea that he might also run for president.

