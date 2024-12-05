VIDEO: Fans Outraged After Loyola Men’s Basketball Players Snub Sister Jean

Team Chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is a beloved sports figure whose loyalty to her team, Loyola Chicago, has earned her a place of prestige and respect both in Chicago and throughout the world of college basketball—or so we thought.

The Loyola of Chicago Ramblers notched their seventh win of the young season after handing Eastern Michigan a 76-54 defeat, bringing their record to 7-0. However, social media users became enraged mere moments after the game ended as cameras captured Ramblers players making their way off the court and completely ignored Sister Jean, who sat in her wheelchair with her hand extended to congratulate them.

Reaction to the snubbery flowed in fast on X.

It appears that only the final two players declined to bump fists with Sister Jean. However, even one missed fist bump is too much.

Sister Jean began working at Loyola Chicago in 1991 as an academic advisor. Only three years later, she took over the role for which she is best known: team chaplain for the Ramblers.

Sister Jean turned 105 in August and shows no signs of quitting.