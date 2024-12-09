Giants Player Allegedly Paid OnlyFans Model to Flash Saints: ‘I Did My Part’

It’s unclear if this falls under the category of unsportsmanlike conduct, but what a Giants player allegedly did to distract the opposing team on Sunday is on another level.

OnlyFans model Ava Louise claims she was gifted free tickets to the Giants-Saints game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but only if she flashed the Saints to distract them.

The unnamed player requested that he remain unidentified to prevent being “fined” or “fired.”

Louise shared screenshots from her OnlyFane page, which reportedly show the text of a conversation between her and the unnamed Giants player. Louise captioned the post with a message, “Doing what I do for a living has its perks.”

Anonymous Giants player: “Hey sexy, got those 2 free tickets to the game if you do me a solid and flash the saints to distract them.”

Louise: “OMG wht fr how??”

Anonymous Giants player: “I play for the giants, I gotchu”

Louise: “Haha what number ?? So I make sure you get a good look’

Anonymous Giants player: “You’ll be able to figure that out easily at the game, can’t have you put me on blast an get me fined $$ lol Or knowing you get me fired“

TMZ Sports first reported the story and the alleged conversation between Louise and the Giants player. Louise posted proof that she followed through with her side of the deal on Instagram.

After the game, Louise posted a screenshot of the Giants player responding to her, along with a link to the TMZ story and the message, “Cmon Ava putting our messages on blast.”

“I had to share it’s (sic) was just such an insane experience I’m sorry plz forgive me,” Louise responded.

“It’s ok I’m glad you had fun babe You’re most likely gunna get banned from MetLife. And safe to say I won’t be starting anytime soon,” the player responded.

Despite Louise’s efforts, the Saints were not effectively distracted. The Giants lost 14-11.