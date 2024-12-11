49ers’ Deebo Samuel Still Frustrated Despite Having Social Media Post Flagged by Community Notes

If Deebo Samuel was searching for solace and comfort when venting his frustrations on social media earlier this week, he found neither.

In a since-deleted post, Samuel blamed his quarterback and/or play callers for his low production, but he said his poor numbers weren’t his fault.

“Not struggling at all just not getting the ball!!!!!!!”

The post received a community note in which it was pointed out that Samuel is indeed struggling.

“He leads the team in drops. He is struggling,” the note read.

A few days later, just before the 9ers’ Thursday night tilt against the Rams, Samuel appears still frustrated.

“You read what you read,” the 49ers wide receiver told reporters when asked to expand on his social media post. “A little frustrated, for sure.”

Like the 49ers season, Samuel’s season has been a disappointment. His 2.9 yards-per-rushing attempt is a career low. He also only has 40 receptions for 533 yards and hasn’t scored a touchdown since well before Trump became President-Elect Trump.

Despite the fact he voiced his frustrations loudly and publicly, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Brock Purdy appear as though they’re not going to hold it against Samuel.

“Deebo wants to help us out, and the only way he helps us out is by getting the ball more. We’d like to get it to him more, and we’ll continue to work at that,” Shanahan told reporters.

Purdy heaped praise on his receiver.

“Deebo and I talk all the time and he’s like one of my best friends on this team. I absolutely love Deebo and what he’s done for me and helping me out,” the quarterback said.

“I think he’s right. He’s doing great right now with what we ask of him in the offense. And he is not struggling or anything. It’s just, like I’ve said before, about guys like Ricky [Pearsall] or last year with Aiyuk for a little bit. There’s just moments, I guess, throughout seasons where guys just don’t get the ball, just depending on the scheme or what the defensive scheme is and them taking guys away. So, I want to get Deebo the ball every play if I could. I want to have him break all the records as best as possible. I want Deebo to do Deebo things and we all do in this building. So, that’s just how the games have gone. But I love my guy, and I’m going to do everything I can to give him the ball.”

