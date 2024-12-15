WATCH: College Football Referee Interrupts Penalty Call to Honor Military Veterans

A simple penalty call in a college bowl game turned into a touching moment and a great tribute to the men and women who keep this country free.

On Saturday, during the Celebration Bowl clash between Jackson State and South Carolina State, the celebration after Jackson State’s 81-yard punt return was interrupted by a penalty call. Cheering subsided, and disappointment set in as referee Rory Bernard keyed his mic to announce the call that was to take away the thrilling score.

But then, referee Bernard said something that brought the celebrations back.

“I’d like to salute our military veterans,” Bernard said before saluting.

Bernard then called, “Personal foul, unnecessary roughness, return team, number 11, the fifteen-yard penalty will be enforced from the spot of the foul, first down.”

Although the touchdown was lost, what was gained will go down as one of the best moments in sports.

The Celebration Bowl is an annual game that pits the champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference against the champs of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Jackson State prevailed over South Carolina State, 28-7.