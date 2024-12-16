49ers Make Final Judgment On Player Who Refused to Enter Game

Last Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers suffered insult and injury after linebacker De’Vondre Campbell refused to enter the game during the team’s 12-6 loss to division rival Los Angeles.

Now, the 49ers have decided how to deal with the rebellious defender.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the 49ers will suspend Cambell for three games.

“Sources: The 49ers are planning to suspend (linebacker) De’Vondre Campbell for three games, ending his season, after Campbell refused to go into the game on Thursday night,” Rapoport said. “Coach Kyle Shanahan had said, ‘His actions from the game is just not something you can do to your team.'”

Campbell, a nine-year NFL veteran, had been San Francisco’s starter all season until the return of regular starter Dre Greenlaw last Thursday. However, after Greenlaw got hurt during the game, Campbell refused to go in to replace him and instead walked off the sideline.

The decision doesn’t surprise. Refusing to enter a game nearly always ends a player’s tenure with a team. Ravens safety Eddie Jackson refused to enter a game last month and was released immediately afterward.

The only question now is whether Campbell, who will be a free agent at the end of this season, has played his last snap in the NFL.