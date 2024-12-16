Auburn Football Chaplain Dies after Falling into Alabama Lake

The body of Auburn University football Chaplain Rev. Chette Williams was recovered from a Lake after Williams was seen falling into the water while trying to board a boat on Sunday.

According to WSFA-TV, Williams had taken the boat to a restaurant beside Lake Martin but fell into the water on Sunday evening after trying to board the boat for a return trip.

The chaplain was visiting part of the lake in Elmore County, about 45 minutes west from his job at Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama.

The 61-year-old reverend’s body was recovered at about 7:20 p.m. that evening.

Williams was an Auburn linebacker (1984-1986) and earned his bachelor’s degree in adult education from Auburn in 1985. He also earned a master’s of divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 1993.

He served as the co-pastor of New Song Baptist Church in Mobile from 1991 to 1993 before becoming the pastor of New Covenant Baptist Church in New Orleans.

Williams joined the football staff as team pastor in 1999 under coach Tommy Tuberville. In that year, he was appointed campus director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the State Director for urban ministries for FCA.

Williams had written several books based on his life at Auburn, including “Hard Fighting Soldier” based on the Tigers’ undefeated season in 2004 and “Broken Road” based on the school’s 2011 National Championship team.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s marine division has reportedly launched an investigation into the chaplain’s death.

