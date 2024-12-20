Women Flee San Jose State Volleyball Team After Scandal-Plagued Season Involving Trans Player

San Jose State University has finally acknowledged that it has lost a significant number of women from its volleyball team amid the ongoing controversy over the school’s decision to include a transgender player.

The mass exodus comprises at least seven players who have entered the college transfer portal and will leave the team after this 2024 school year.

SJSU’s volleyball season was beset with protests against the school for allowing transgender player Blaire Fleming to play as a female on the team. There was also a whole host of other pressures, including police officers detailed to make sure the angry opposition did not harm SJSU’s players, eight forfeited games—including one playoff game—not to mention the turmoil between the players who opposed Fleming’s participation on one hand and coach Todd Kress and the school for forcing Fleming upon the players.

Kress proclaimed the 2024 season one of the “most difficult” he ever faced.

“This has been one of the most difficult seasons I’ve ever experienced, and I know this is true as well for many of our players and the staff who have been supporting us all along. Maintaining our focus on the court and ensuring the overall safety and well-being of my players amid the external noise have been my priorities,” Kress said, according to Fox News.

But Kress also lashed out at the schools that refused to play his team over Fleming’s inclusion and angrily insisted, “We did not take away anyone’s participation opportunities.”

The only reason SJSU ended up in the Mountain West Conference championships is that it “won” so many games because so many opponents forfeited. But ultimately, SJSU lost its NCAA tournament game to Colorado State and left the championships empty-handed.

Fleming won’t be back next year because he graduates this year to end his college career. But that hasn’t stopped many girls from leaving the school over the controversial year.

Not all the coaches on the team have been supportive of Fleming. The school suspended assistant coach Melissa Batie-Smoose early in November when she came out against Fleming’s inclusion on the team.

The school has also come under fire in several lawsuits over its treatment of the girls who opposed Fleming. And one lawsuit even alleges that Fleming conspired with other players to target and physically harm detractors.

