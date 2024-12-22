WATCH: Eagles’ CJ Gardner-Johnson for Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Flips Off Commanders Fans as He Leaves

Sunday’s clash between the Commanders and Eagles had all the trappings of an NFC East rivalry: fights, penalties, ejections, and middle fingers.

Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson drew two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during the game while arguing with Commanders players. It’s unclear what he said that caused the penalties to be assessed, but it’s clear that he drew the ire of officials.

The first penalty came in the first half after Gardner-Johnson and Commanders receiver Diyami Brown got in each other’s faces. Though Brown shoved Gardner-Johnson, the Eagles defender was called for a penalty.

The next penalty came in the third quarter after a play that resulted in a change of possession. Given the NFL rule that a player called for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties is automatically disqualified, Gardner-Johnson was forced to exit the game. However, the Eagles defender made his feelings towards Commanders fans known by flipping off the crowd on his way out.

Gardner-Johnson accounted for an interception, a tackle, and a pass defense before his unceremonious ejection. More importantly, the Eagles had a 24-14 lead before his dismissal. That lead would evaporate as the Commanders offense erupted for 22 points and won the game, 36-33.