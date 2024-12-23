‘Don’t Play with Me!’: Shannon Sharpe Blasts Kirk Herbstreit for Criticizing ‘First Take’

ESPN First Take host Shannon Sharpe was not amused at all by fellow ESPNer Kirk Herbstreit’s rib-jabbing over Sharpe’s failed prediction that Ohio State would fire coach Ryan Day.

Sharpe slammed Coach Day last week when he insisted that the school would probably fire Day after the team’s loss to Michigan during the regular season. That, though, did not happen, and on Saturday, Ohio State went on to beat Tennessee in their 2024 College Football Playoff game.

As the game was winding down, broadcaster Herbstreit swiped at Sharpe, saying, “First Take tried to fire him. They thought he was done. So, I’ll be excited to see what they talk about on Monday after this performance.”

Herbstreit’s little jab did not sit well with Sharpe, who got all fired up about being called out — even if it wasn’t by name.

During Monday’s broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the case of coach Day did come up, but the discussion wasn’t aimed at Ohio State or the coach, but at Herbstreit.

“I’m gonna let it slide,” Sharpe exclaimed. “I’m gonna be a good teammate. I’m gonna let it slide. Everybody’s at ESPN. Because had you not taken the route you’ve taken, I would have lit their ass up, but I’m gonna let it slide. You know what, guys? Congratulations, Ohio State. You won the game.”

Sharpe wasn’t done. We went on to say, “But hey, if we’re gonna be on the same team, if we’re gonna work for the same network, don’t do that. Kirk, Chris Fowler.”

Then Sharpe delivered a warning: “I promise you if you ever mention anything, or any platform that I’m on again and talking about, ‘I wonder what they’re gonna say,’ in negativity, I promise you ESPN ain’t got enough bosses to keep me off y’all for what I’m gonna say. So, I’m gonna let y’all slide today. I’m gonna turn it over to [Dan Orlovsky] before I get myself in trouble, but don’t play with me!”

