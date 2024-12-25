WATCH: Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Delivers Heartwarming Christmas Message

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, aired a heartwarming message to football fans and Fox viewers as she shared her reading of Psalm 134 from the Bible for Christmas.

“Hi, Fox Friends, Merry Christmas,” the 23-year-old said at the start of her short video. “I’m Gracie Hunt here in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where the Chiefs are taking on the Steelers.”

“Today’s verse for the game is Psalm 134, one through three,” she said before reading out the verses.

“Now bless, Oh Lord, all you servants of the Lord who stand in the Lord’s house at night,” she continued.

“Lift up your hands in the holy place and bless the Lord,” she said. “May the Lord, the maker of heaven and earth, bless you from Zion,” she concluded in the reading.

“This is a beautiful reminder to bless God each and every day, no matter the circumstances. I hope that today you feel the joy and nearness of God in all you do,” she said.

“May he bless you and keep you always. Merry Christmas,” she said in conclusion.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston