Wayne Gretzky’s Wife Shares Trump Post Suggesting Hockey Legend Run for Canadian Prime Minister

Wayne Gretzky may not be convinced he needs to follow President-Elect Trump’s advice to run for prime minister of Canada, but his wife, Janet, at least thinks enough of the idea to share it on social media.

On Wednesday, Trump took to social media and suggested that hockey great Wayne Gretzky replace the embattled current prime minister.

“I just left Wayne Gretzky, ‘The Great One as he is known in Ice Hockey circles,” Trump wrote. I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada – You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign.’

“He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch!”

Janet Gretzky posted the president-elect’s message on her Instagram stories and the link.

Trump’s suggestion comes amid mounting pressure on Trudeau to resign following the resignation of his Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland, earlier this month.

The resignation of a prominent Trudeau cabinet member did not escape Trump’s attention, who needled the Canadian prime minister on social media.

“The Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, once again floating the idea that Canada should become part of the United States.

“Her behavior was totally toxic, and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be missed!!!”

Trudeau’s Liberal Party potentially faces a no-confidence vote in January. Currently, the Liberal Party is in coalition with the New Democratic Party (NDP). However, should the no-confidence vote occur, that coalition would assuredly collapse, and Canadians could head to the polls in a special election far earlier than the planned federal election in October of 2025.