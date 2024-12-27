Muslim Soccer Star Attacked for Posting Family Christmas Photo

Mohamed Salah, one of England’s most popular soccer stars, has been taking heat from some fans on social media for posting a heartwarming Christmas photo. Even though the Egyptian-born Salah practices Islam, he posts a photo every year of his family in front of a Christmas tree as a show of respect to British culture, a move that some of his fans were angered by. Per news.com.au: Mohamed Salah has caused uproar with a sweet family photo that has become embroiled in an ugly storm.

As a proud Muslim man, the Egyptian has faced a backlash from Instagram users with some calling him a “hypocrite”. Salah has previously refused to buckle to the annual criticism and has explained his decision to continue to celebrate the holiday in the UK. He has previously said his decision to embrace Christmas is a gesture of “respect.”

Salah’s critics referred to him as a traitor to his Muslim faith.

“Delete this right now.” one Instagram user wrote.

“We Muslim people look up to you, and you do this in return,” another said, with another calling it “disgraceful.”

“With all the warnings, you still go ahead and post this shame post of yours,” another said.

