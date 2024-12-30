NBC Sports sparked controversy Sunday after posting a TV graphic with the name “Redskins” deleted from Robert Griffin III’s 2012 NFL jersey.

The graphic was meant to compare Robert Griffin III’s record to Jayden Daniels, who surpassed Griffin’s rookie rushing record during Sunday’s game. But while Daniels’ jersey properly featured the team’s current name, the Commanders, just above his jersey number, Griffin’s jersey was mysteriously blank above his number.

Griffin played for the team from 2012 to 2015, when it was still named the Washington Redskins. And his jersey would properly have the name “Redskins” above his number. But NBC erased the team name on its graphic on Sunday.

Many fans immediately noticed the absence of the “Redskins” name from Griffin’s jersey.

Of course, the far-left won the battle by getting the Washington Redskins to eliminate its name, and in 2020, the team renamed itself the Washington Football Team before eventually settling on the new name, Washington Commanders. The name change came on the heels of more than a decade of pressure by woke activist groups that wanted the team to ditch its name.

More recently, members of the Native American family whose ancestors the team logo was based upon have mounted a counter-effort in hopes of getting the team to embrace its original name and graphics again.

Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines also launched an effort to convince the Commanders to replace its old name and logos, calling the decision to dump the “Redskins” an act of “woke gone wrong.”

