Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown Launches Fund to Benefit Families of New Orleans Terror Attack

Former NFL star Antonio Brown has launched a fundraiser to benefit victims of the New Year’s Day terror attack on Bourbon Street that left dozens dead or wounded.

Early morning revelry following New Year’s celebrations was shattered around 3:15 Wednesday morning as a driver drove a truck into a crowd, killing or injuring dozens. Then, the driver, identified as U.S. Army veteran Shamsud Din Jabbar, exited the vehicle and opened fire on police, wounding two law enforcement officers.

Din Jabbar was killed in the firefight with the officers.

“This has nothing to do with me and everything to do with helping the families who lost their loved ones in New Orleans,” Brown wrote on the GoFundMe description. “I will work with Gofundme to make sure any dollar raised is split between the 15 families who lost their loved ones on January 1st. Prayers.”

Relief efforts for attack victims also received support from a source well-known to all in the Crescent City, Saints defensive star Cam Jordan, who donated money and encouraged others to do the same.

“I am joining @GNOFoundation and the @CityOfNOLA by donating $25,000 to the New Year’s Day Tragedy Fund to support victims of the attack,” Jordan wrote on X. “Please consider donating to assist the families of those who lost their lives and those who were severely injured.”

Authorities delayed the Sugar Bowl, set to take place Wednesday evening at the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, until Thursday at 4 P.M. EST, amid the attack’s aftermath.