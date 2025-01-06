Brett Favre ‘Speechless’ After Biden Awards Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton, George Soros

Brett Favre, the former Super Bowl champion quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, reacted to President Joe Biden’s awarding the Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton and George Soros.

As Breitbart News reported, Joe Biden awarded far-left billionaire philanthropist George Soros and failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton the Medal of Freedom, hailing them as “great leaders who have made America a better place.”

The award left Brett Favre, who endorsed Trump during the 2024 election, ” speechless. ”

“What words would you use to describe the White House medals that were given out because I’m honestly speechless,” he wrote on X.

Favre enthusiastically endorsed Trump during the election.

“There’s never been a more important time in our lives than right now in this election,” Favre said.

“The stakes are incredibly high. Families across Wisconsin are struggling to make ends meet. People’s salaries haven’t kept up with inflation. It’s getting harder for younger people to buy their first home. People are losing hope in the American dream,” he added.

After citing fentanyl overdoses in Wisconsin, Favre said he wanted to throw his support behind Trump because young people now “face the prospect of World War III.”

“We’ve already had President Trump once — we’ve already seen Kamala in action. We can compare, and we know which is better,” Favre said. “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results… It would be insane to give Kamala four more years in office.”

Speaking with Breitbart News last November, Brett Favre said he backed Trump to “take a stand.”

“This is an election like we’ve never seen before. It’s never been more important to vote,” Favre told Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

“And that’s why I got up and spoke on his behalf,” Favre added.

