Dave Portnoy Calls Bullsh*t on Fox Sports Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: ‘Feels Like a Shakedown’

The internet was flooded Monday with explosive allegations contained in a lawsuit involving former Fox Sports employees Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor. Still, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy is having none of it.

Noushin Faraji, a hairstylist formerly employed by Fox Sports, named former host Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor as defendants in a sexual harassment lawsuit in which she claims Bayless offered her $1.5 million to have sex with him. Faraji accuses Taylor of telling her to “get over it” after informing her of Bayless’s offer and taking part in the alleged sex culture at Fox Sports herself by sleeping with people to advance her career.

Portnoy, however, suspects that there is something else motivating the suit.

“My bullshit meter is on a hundred million trillion in this Fox sports lawsuit,” Portnoy said. “Just accusing people of shit doesn’t make it facts. Time will tell. I will say I think all the accused shouldn’t listen to their lawyers [and] should loudly be defending themselves if they are innocent.”

Other parts of the suit also made Portnoy suspicious. Specifically, the idea that Fox Sports host Emmanuel Acho – also named in the suit – would have enough influence to promote someone up the ladder.

“Who fucking cares if they had a consensual relationship or not?” he added. “And since when is Acho some heavyweight who gets people promoted? I honestly don’t even know why Joy Taylor is in the lawsuit? Cause she was mean to her hairdresser yet simultaneously spilled her guts to her? Makes ZERO sense.

“Again I got no inside info on this lawsuit. I just think it stinks to high heavens and feels like a shakedown so I’d reserve judgement before burying people.”

Faraji also claims to have a voice recording of Bayless pleading with her to have sex with him.