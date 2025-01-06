German Club Soccer Team Left ‘Stunned’ by ‘Unexpected’ Passing of 22-Year-Old Player

Luca Meixner, a 22-year-old soccer player for the German club team SSV Reutlingen 05, has passed away “unexpectedly,” the club announced on Saturday.

“This past weekend, we received the terrible news that our player Luca Meixner passed away on Friday, 12/27. Died unexpectedly at the age of 22,” SSV Reutlingen said on their Instagram account.

“The entire SSV family is deeply disturbed and stunned. His teammates, all boards, and staff mourn Lucas’ survivors, and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and companions.”

No cause of death was revealed.

Meixner has played midfield for SSV Reutlingen 05 since 2021. A native of Reutlingen, Meixner “went through all of the club’s youth teams” before ascending to the main squad. According to a news release from the team, he was known for his “dynamism and aggressiveness” and goal-scoring ability.

The Reutlingen native played 26 times in the team’s last season, and according to the club’s website, he and the other athletes were described as a “very good team for the coming season. “

Meixner most recently played on Dec. 7 in a 1-1 against TSG Balingen.

“I am very happy to be playing for SSV Reutlingen for another year, which has been my home for over 10 years,” Meixner said in a release from the club. “Even as a youth, I learned in this club how important the right values ​​are for success. I hope that we can build on these values ​​again in the coming season and, with a lot of solidarity, hard work, and the necessary team spirit, we can compete at the top.”