VIDEO: Cowboys Kicker Apologizes to Cheerleader for Drilling Her in the Head with Ball

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey hasn’t had much to apologize for this year, as he has been one of the few bright spots for Dallas. However, Aubrey decided to issue a public apology after an errant kick on Sunday hit an innocent cheerleader in the head and sent her crashing to the ground.

Aubrey drilled a Dallas cheerleader Michelle Siemienowski in the back of the head during the Cowboys’ 23-19 loss to archrival Washington on Sunday.

A day after taking a pigskin to the noggin, Siemienowski posted the apology she received from Aubrey on Instagram.