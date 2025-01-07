VIDEO: Cowboys Kicker Apologizes to Cheerleader for Drilling Her in the Head with Ball

Dylan Gwinn

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey hasn’t had much to apologize for this year, as he has been one of the few bright spots for Dallas. However, Aubrey decided to issue a public apology after an errant kick on Sunday hit an innocent cheerleader in the head and sent her crashing to the ground.

Aubrey drilled a Dallas cheerleader Michelle Siemienowski in the back of the head during the Cowboys’ 23-19 loss to archrival Washington on Sunday.

A day after taking a pigskin to the noggin, Siemienowski posted the apology she received from Aubrey on Instagram.

“Michelle, so sorry about hitting you on KO!” Aubrey wrote on the Game Day guide. “Hope you are doing well! Love watching y’all!”Siemienowski allayed any fears of a grudge being held in her response.”No hard feelings here,” Siemienowski said. “Now I have a souvenir for my last game of my rookie season.”Of course, Siemienowski may be the only Cowboys fan who wants a souvenir from this season. A year that began with high expectations after a humiliating first-round defeat in the playoffs against Green Bay and the extension of QB Dak Prescott just before the start of this year fizzled out after an impressive opening-day win against Cleveland.

Key injuries and poor play cost Dallas a trip to the postseason and resulted in a losing record that leaves fans in Big D with far more questions than answers.

