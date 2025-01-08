The Tennessee Titans fired their General Manager, Ran Carthon, this week and have begun searching for his replacement. However, where they have decided to start their search has become a source of laughter on social media.

The Titans have asked the Cleveland Browns to interview Catherine Hickman, their assistant general manager and vice president of football operations, for their vacant general manager spot.

Why is this funny?

You know why it’s funny! Because the Browns are an embarrassing 3-14! That’s why it’s funny!

I mean, it’s not like the Browns’ plight is all Hickman’s fault. Since re-entering the league 25 years ago, the Browns have only been to the playoffs thrice. So, it’s not like anyone else has had success there, either.

Still, why would the team with the #1 overall pick (a selection awarded to the worst team in the league) want a personnel executive from the third-worst team in the NFL?

This is the question that was firmly in the minds of X users.

Some fans wondered if Hickman had anything to do with the disastrous decision to trade for Deshaun Watson, which was unquestionably and by far the worst personnel move in the NFL and maybe sports history.

To Hickman’s benefit, she was not involved in the decision to trade for Watson; she arrived in Cleveland months after the move.

Hickman’s first NFL job came in 2019 with the Eagles. She also had a stint with her hometown team, the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL. Now, Hickman is part of America, as her native Canada will soon be, and Greenland can’t forget about Greenland.

In the meantime, Hickman may get her chance to turn a struggling American organization (the Titans) around. She sure didn’t turn the Browns around, but that’s a lot to ask.