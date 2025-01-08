NFL Monitoring L.A. Wildfires Ahead of Vikings-Rams Playoff Game

The National Football League says it is monitoring the wildfires in Los Angeles ahead of Monday’s wild-card playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams, which is scheduled to be played at SoFi Stadium.

“The NFL continues to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with both clubs and the NFLPA,” the league said in a statement, according to ESPN.

The Rams, who were scheduled to return to the practice field on Thursday, said they are also monitoring the growing crisis.

The team’s headquarters is in Woodland Hills, more than a dozen miles north of the Palisades wildfires. So far, officials say the fires have not affected the team.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires,” Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp told his fans. “Thank you to the firefighters, first responders, and everyone else doing their best in unfathomable circumstances.”

Meanwhile, the L.A. Chargers praised the first responders for their “bravery, selflessness, courage, and sacrifice.”

